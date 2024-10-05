10 killed in flood, landslides in Meghalaya's Garo Hills, heavy rains continue

<p>Guwahati: At least 10 people have died in hilly Meghalaya's Garo Hills due to flood and landslides triggered by heavy rains since Friday. </p><p>The <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/meghalaya-india">Meghalaya</a> government, on Saturday morning, said three people drowned in flood water at Dalu in West Garo Hills district while seven others died due to a landslide at Hatiasia Songma village in South Garo Hills district. </p><p>CM Conrad K Sangma reviewed the flood situation on Saturday and instructed officials to take steps to help the affected people. </p>.Bengal panchayat department asks DMs to submit detailed report on damage to roads due to floods. <p>"The incessant rains since Friday midnight has led to flood in Dalu area of West Garo Hills and plain belt areas. Gasuapara in South Garo Hills is also badly affected, where a bridges has been washed away. All five districts have been affected by floods but South and West Garo Hills have been worst affected," said a statement issued by the CM's office on Saturday morning.</p><p>NDRF teams are carrying out a search-and-rescue operation in the area. </p><p>"Road communications from Dalu to Baghmara and other places have been disrupted due to multiple landslides. Chief Minister has directed the administration to identify alternative routes to restore road communication in Dalu–Baghmara area. Electricity supply has also been disrupted due to the flood," the statement further added. </p><p>The Chief Minister has also asked administration to be on high alert with officials to continuously monitor the situation.</p>