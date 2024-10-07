Home
Former Meghalaya assembly speaker Martin Danggo quits BJP

Danggo was the Speaker of the state assembly between 2003 and 2008 when he was in the Congress.
PTI
Last Updated : 07 October 2024, 15:20 IST

Published 07 October 2024, 15:20 IST
