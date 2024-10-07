Former Meghalaya assembly speaker Martin Danggo quits BJP

<p>Shillong: Former Meghalaya Speaker Martin M Danggo on Monday tendered his resignation as a member of the BJP citing “personal reasons”, party leaders said.</p>.<p>He had joined the BJP in February last year, ahead of the Assembly elections.</p>.<p>Danggo was the Speaker of the state assembly between 2003 and 2008 when he was in the Congress.</p>.<p>He sent the resignation letter to the state BJP president urging him to consider his request to leave the party.</p>.Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024 | Ex-BJP leader Harshvardhan Patil joins NCP (SP).<p>A copy of the resignation letter is with <em>PTI</em>.</p>.<p>Danggo was first elected to the assembly from the Langrin seat in 1998 as a nominee of the People's Democratic Movement. In 2003, he was elected from the seat on a Congress ticket.</p>.<p>The place was made a part of the Ranikor constituency after delimitation. He won the 2008, 2013 and 2018 elections from Ranikor.</p>.<p>However, after getting elected in 2018, he resigned from the Congress and joined the ruling National People's Party but was defeated in the by-election that followed that year. </p>