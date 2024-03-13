JOIN US
Home

Meghalaya chief conservator of forest found dead at home

His family members took him to the Shillong Civil Hospital, where doctors pronounced him dead, the police officer said.
Last Updated 13 March 2024, 09:55 IST

Follow Us

Meghalaya's Chief Conservator of Forest N Luikham allegedly died by suicide at his residence in the East Khasi Hills district on Wednesday, a police officer said.

The 50-year-old India Forest Service (IFS) officer's family members found him hanging from the ceiling of one of the rooms at his official residence, the district's Superintendent of Police (SP), Rituraj Ravi, said.

His family members took him to the Shillong Civil Hospital, where doctors pronounced him dead, the police officer said.

Later, a police team went to the house for investigation, he added.

(Published 13 March 2024, 09:55 IST)
