Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

Mehraj Malik's detention under PSA unconstitutional, says AAP MP Sanjay Singh

The AAP leader said they are in Jammu to meet with party workers and strategise the next steps in their protest against "political victimisation".
Last Updated : 10 September 2025, 09:48 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 10 September 2025, 09:48 IST
India NewsAAPIndian PoliticsSanjay SinghJammu Kashmir

Follow us on :

Follow Us