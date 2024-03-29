MHA approves CBI probe against Satyendar Jain in extortion complaint

New Delhi: The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has given approval for a CBI probe against Delhi's former prisons minister Satyendar Jain in a matter under the Prevention of Corruption Act, official sources said on Friday.

Jain, who is behind bars in connection with a money laundering case, was accused of extorting Rs 10 crore from an inmate, Sukesh Chandrashekhar, for providing him protection in the jail, they said.

Apart from Jain, former director general of Tihar prisons Sandeep Goel and some other staff members were charged with demanding and extorting "protection money" from high-profile inmates in Delhi jails.