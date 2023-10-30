'Might is Right' approach has no place in maritime domain: Rajnath Singh at Goa conclave

"A free, open and rule-based maritime order is a priority for all of us. ‘Might is right’ has no place in such a maritime order. Adherence to international laws and agreements must be our lodestar," he said at the Indian Navy’s biennial summit, being attended by 12 nations.

The Indian Ocean littorals attending the conclave are Bangladesh, Comoros, Indonesia, Madagascar, Malaysia, Maldives, Mauritius, Myanmar, Seychelles, Singapore, Sri Lanka, and Thailand.

The discussions between Asian naval powers happens days after the publication of the US Department of Defense’s latest annual report in which officials maintained that China's People's Liberation Army Navy would continue to develop into a global force, gradually extending its operational reach beyond East Asia into a sustained ability to operate at increasingly longer ranges, including a continuous presence in the Gulf of Aden.

The expansion of naval operations beyond China’s immediate region, according to the Pentagon report, will facilitate its non-war military activities and further legitimise China’s growing global military posture, including at its base in Djibouti.