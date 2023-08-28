Home
Millions of people brought into financial mainstream: Modi on 9 years of PM Jan Dhan Yojana

The Pradhan Mantri Jan-Dhan Yojana (PMJDY) was launched on August 28, 2014.
On completion of nine years of PM Jan Dhan Yojana, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said through this initiative, millions have been brought in the financial mainstream, ensuring that every Indian has a rightful place in the country's growing economy.

'As we mark 9 years of PM Jan Dhan Yojana, I congratulate all those who benefitted from this scheme and laud everyone who worked to make it a success. It is a milestone effort in empowering our people,' Modi said in a post on X. 'Through this initiative, we have brought millions into the financial mainstream, ensuring every Indian has a rightful place in our growing economy,' he said.

The Pradhan Mantri Jan-Dhan Yojana (PMJDY) was launched on August 28, 2014 to provide universal banking services through opening of zero-balance bank accounts for every unbanked household, based on the guiding principles of banking the unbanked, securing the unsecured and funding the unfunded.

(Published 28 August 2023, 17:28 IST)
India NewsNarendra ModiPradhan Mantri Jan Dhan Yojana

