Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw sees case for duty cuts on mobile phone parts

A cut in duty on mobile phone parts is the "good logical next step" for India, as the nation aims to boost production and exports, Electronics & Information Technology Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw told CNBC TV-18 in an interview on Friday.

"We have to move from import substitution to export-led growth, that is the transition we need to make. That requires a totally different mindset and a totally different structure," Ashwini Vaishnaw said.

Asked if there is a case for cuts in tariffs, Vaishnaw said, "Absolutely, specially for the component ecosystem."