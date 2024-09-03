Ministry of Labour asks states to extend PMAY benefits to marginalised workers

The initiative recognises the housing needs of economically vulnerable workers, an official statement said, adding that they represent a disadvantaged section of society and ensuring their coverage under PMAY is not only a matter of social justice but also a necessary step towards improving their living conditions.

The Ministry also said the Management Information System (MIS) portal, which is designed to facilitate the collection and analysis of data including information on fund utilisation and workers’ coverage under various central and state social security schemes, is fully operational now. The portal was launched on August 21.

The centralised data management system will enable state governments and union territories to make informed decisions and develop more effective welfare policies tailored to the needs of these deprived workers, the Ministry said.

It also instructed Welfare Commissioners posted in various states to collaborate closely with local authorities to ensure the successful implementation of these initiatives. Follow-up on the initiative is being done in a series of regional meetings being undertaken by the Ministry of Labour and Employment with the states and union territories between August 24 and October 4.

"This move is expected to significantly improve the lives of millions of workers, ensuring they receive the housing and social security benefits they rightfully deserve," the statement added.