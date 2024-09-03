Ministry of Labour asks states to extend PMAY benefits to marginalised workers

New Delhi: Initiating a move to extend the benefits of Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY) to "economically vulnerable" workers, the Ministry of Labour and Employment has asked states to include migrant workers and cine workers among others in the housing scheme.
The decision follows the Union Cabinet's approval to extend the implementation of PMAY for an additional five years, from 2024-25 to 2028-29, with the aim of providing two crore additional houses to eligible beneficiaries.
Letters have been sent to all state governments urging the inclusion of migrant workers, building workers, beedi workers, cine workers, non-coal mine workers, contract labourers, and other unorganised workers under the housing scheme, the Ministry said.
The initiative recognises the housing needs of economically vulnerable workers, an official statement said, adding that they represent a disadvantaged section of society and ensuring their coverage under PMAY is not only a matter of social justice but also a necessary step towards improving their living conditions.
The Ministry also said the Management Information System (MIS) portal, which is designed to facilitate the collection and analysis of data including information on fund utilisation and workers’ coverage under various central and state social security schemes, is fully operational now. The portal was launched on August 21.
The centralised data management system will enable state governments and union territories to make informed decisions and develop more effective welfare policies tailored to the needs of these deprived workers, the Ministry said.
It also instructed Welfare Commissioners posted in various states to collaborate closely with local authorities to ensure the successful implementation of these initiatives. Follow-up on the initiative is being done in a series of regional meetings being undertaken by the Ministry of Labour and Employment with the states and union territories between August 24 and October 4.
"This move is expected to significantly improve the lives of millions of workers, ensuring they receive the housing and social security benefits they rightfully deserve," the statement added.
Published 03 September 2024, 09:29 IST