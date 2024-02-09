Miss World pageant to take place in India from February 18 to March 9

New Delhi: The much anticipated 71st edition of Miss World will be held in India from February 18 to March 9, the organisers said on Friday.

With its latest edition, the coveted international beauty pageant is making a return to the country after nearly three decades.

The pageant will commence with "The Opening Ceremony" and "India Welcomes the World Gala" by the India Tourism Development Corporation (ITDC) in New Delhi on February 20.

It will conclude with a grand finale at the Jio World Convention Centre in Mumbai on March 9 and will be streamed and telecast across the world.

The pageant will unfold across various venues, including the Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi and will see 120 contestants from countries across the globe participate in various competitions and charitable initiatives.