Missing girl recovered from Haryana's Panchkula

"On July 18, complainant Rakesh Kumar reported that his 16-year-old daughter went missing from his residence. An FIR was registered and an investigation was taken up," Deputy Commissioner of Police (Rohini) Guriqbal Singh Sidhu said.

The team immediately analysed a number of CCTV footage. During investigation, the police team examined the relatives, friends and family member of the missing girl to find any clue.

"On August 9, an information was received regarding an unidentified dead body of a girl found in suspicious condition in Sambhal. Next day, the police team along with the parents of the girl reached there. The parents of the girl identified the body as their daughter," Sidhu said.

"But the police team was in a doubt. The police team decided to go for collection of scientific evidences to establish the identity of the unidentified dead body," he added.

During further investigation, the police team received information about the missing girl, who was later recovered from Panchkula.

The girl was safely handed over to her parents and further investigation is underway, the DCP said.