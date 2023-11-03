JOIN US
india

Mizoram Assembly Elections 2023: How to check results of your constituency

One can see the results on the official website of the Election Commission of India.
Last Updated 03 November 2023, 06:14 IST

Mizoram is all set for the polls on November 7 and the results will be declared on December 3. As the state approaches the 2023 Assembly election date, here is how you can check the results for a constituency.

The results can be checked on the official website of the Election Commission of India.

1. Open the official website of the Election Commision of India.

2. On the result declaration day, open the elections results page and select the election results option.

3. Choose the state or constituency you wish to view the results for.

The pages will be refreshed as additional rounds of counting are carried out as the results are counted.

4. The number of seats that each party has won will be displayed on the list of parties after the counting is over.

For the upcoming 2023 Assembly elections, each of the three major political parties in Mizoram—the Congress, the Zoram People's Movement (ZPM), and the Mizo National Front (MNF)—have filed 40 candidates each.

