Homeindiamizoram

Huge quantities of meth seized near Myanmar border, total over Rs 100 crore since October 12

The seizure was made from the possession of a 34-year-old local, officials said.
Last Updated 17 October 2023, 12:21 IST

Aizawl: Methamphetamine tablets worth Rs 45 crore were seized in east Mizoram's Champhai district, officials said on Tuesday.

With this, the security forces seized methamphetamine tablets worth over Rs 100 crore in the border district since October 12, they said.

A joint team of the Assam Rifles and state police seized 1.5 lakh methamphetamine tablets, weighing 17 kg, from Zokhawthar village in Champhai near the Myanmar border on Monday, they added.

The seizure was made from the possession of a 34-year-old local, officials said.

About 40,000 meth tablets worth Rs 12.12 crore were seized from two persons of Assam at Zote village on October 12.

In another operation at Zokhawthar on October 13, a 24-year-old Myanmar national was apprehended with meth tablets worth Rs 45 crore, officials said.

(Published 17 October 2023, 12:21 IST)
