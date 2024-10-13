Home
Mizoram commercial vehicle union withdraws plan for indefinite strike

Leaders of MCVU last week met Chief Minister Lalduhoma who asked them to wait for the cabinet meeting to be held on October 16.
PTI
Last Updated : 13 October 2024, 09:05 IST

Published 13 October 2024, 09:05 IST
India NewsMizoramStrike

