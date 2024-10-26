Home
Mizoram govt, Assam Rifles sign pact for relocating force's bases: CM Lalduhoma

Assam Rifles has bases at Zodin Square (Lammual) and Khatla areas in Aizawl.
PTI
Last Updated : 26 October 2024, 16:39 IST

Published 26 October 2024, 16:39 IST
Assam RiflesMizoramLalduhoma

