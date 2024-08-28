Mizoram govt orders closure of schools in 4 districts on August 28 due to heavy rain

Aizawl: The Mizoram government has ordered the closure of schools in four districts on Wednesday due to heavy rain, officials said.

District administrations of Aizawl, Lunglei, Hnahthial and Mamit have issued separate public notices on Wednesday stating that all schools will remain closed as a precautionary measure due to inclement weather conditions and torrential rain in the districts.

A notice issued by the Aizawl district administration also said that landslides, mudslides and rock falls have been witnessed in several areas within Aizawl town and its surrounding villages and there is still the possibility of such incidents in certain areas within the district.