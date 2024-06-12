Myanmar national among two held for smuggling heroin in Mizoram

Aizawl: A combined team of Mizoram Police and Assam Rifles seized 2.34 kg of heroin worth Rs 70 lakh and arrested two persons, including a Myanmar national, in the state's Saitual district on Wednesday, police said.

The joint operation was conducted by special narcotics police station, CID and 2 Assam Rifles, it said.

The heroin concealed in 200 soap cases was seized from the possession of Ginsiankhawmmung, 31, a resident of Bulfek village in Myanmar, while being transported to Aizawl.