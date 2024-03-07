JOIN US
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
Newsletters
Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiamizoram

Myanmar national held with heroin worth Rs 9.6 crore in Mizoram

Assam Rifles personnel have recovered 1.3 kg of heroin worth Rs 9.6 crore and arrested a Myanmar national for possessing the contraband in Mizoram's Champai district
Last Updated 07 March 2024, 17:15 IST

Follow Us

Aizawl: Assam Rifles personnel have recovered 1.3 kg of heroin worth Rs 9.6 crore and arrested a Myanmar national for possessing the contraband in Mizoram's Champai district, an official of the paramilitary forces said on Thursday.

Acting on a tip-off, the personnel of the security force carried out a search operation in the district's Zokhawthar village, located near the Mizoram-Myanmar border, on Tuesday, and arrested the smuggler after seizing the contraband from his possession, the official said.

They recovered the drug from 100 soap boxes and arrested the 35-year-old Myanmar national, the Assam Rifles official said, adding that the man smuggled the contraband into India from the neighbouring country.

They handed over the accused person and the seized drug to the state police in Zokhawthar for further action, he said.

ADVERTISEMENT
(Published 07 March 2024, 17:15 IST)
India NewsCrimeDrugsHeroinMizoramAizawlMynamar

Follow us on

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT