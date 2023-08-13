Mizoram CM Zoramthanga, also a former guerrilla, has a new mission

Before he became the Chief Minister of Mizoram and embraced the humdrum life of running a state, Zoramthanga was a guerrilla. In this life, which began around 1966 and spans a good 20 years, his life reads like a spy novel.

As a deputy of Laldenga, the indefatigable Mizo rebel leader and chief of the Mizo National Front (MNF), which carried out a secessionist movement, Zoramthanga spent much of his time running from the Indian government, forcing him to hopscotch across Myanmar, Bangladesh (then East Pakistan), Islamabad and China.