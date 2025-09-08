Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

Mock drills to grouping up NDA MPs | All hands on deck as BJP aims to leave no room for error in Vice-President polls

The polling will take place at the Vasudha Hall at the Parliament House and Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be the first to cast his vote.
Last Updated : 08 September 2025, 18:15 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 08 September 2025, 18:15 IST
India NewsBJPC P RadhakrishnanVice Presidential polls

Follow us on :

Follow Us