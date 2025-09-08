<p>New Delhi: In the run up to the vice-presidential elections, the BJP has left no stone unturned to ensure the victory of the NDA candidate C P Radhakrishnan. To keep its flock tighter, the BJP top brass has now divided all NDA MPs in various groups, each headed by a union minister, and MPs have been asked to report at their respective leader’s house by 8 am tomorrow, ahead of the polling at 10 am. </p><p>The polling will take place at the Vasudha Hall at the Parliament House and Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be the first to cast his vote. PM Modi is then going to flood-hit Punjab and Himachal Pradesh to take stock of the situation. </p><p>Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan has been given the responsibility of MPs from Odisha, West Bengal and Andamans, while union consumer affairs minister Pralhad Joshi will guide all the NDA MPs from South India. Union Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal has been tasked with the UP MPs while minister of state for parliamentary affairs Arjun Ram Meghwal with the Rajasthan MPs.</p><p>Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has the responsibility of Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh MPs, while Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju will be responsible for the MPs from the Northeast. Union Minister Nityanand Rai will take care of the Bihar and Jharkhand lawmakers, and Bhupender Yadav will take the Maharashtra and Goa MPs to Parliament. </p><p>Union Urban Affairs Minister ML Khattar will be responsible for the Punjab, Jammu and Kashmir, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh and Delhi MPs, while Mansukh Mandavia will take the Gujarat MPs. </p>.Hanuman Beniwal, Chandra Shekhar Azad extend support to opposition nominee in VP polls.<p>Leaders of the BJP said that on Sunday. during the two-day workshop, a mock drill of the election process, too, was carried out so that there are no errors. The NDA polling agent will be Shiv Sena (Eknath faction) leader Srikanth Shinde, and union ministers Rammohan Naidu and Kiren Rijiju will be counting agents. </p><p>In his address to the NDA MPs on Monday, PM Modi asked MPs to not make any mistake in voting, since the election was a high-stakes one. </p><p>Additionally, to help TDP MPs learn the system of voting, on Monday, Pralhad Joshi held a workshop for the party’s lawmakers at union minister Lavu Krishna Devarayalu’s house.</p><p>YSRCP leaders held a meeting with NDA’s vice-presidential candidate CP Radhakrishnan over the weekend, tilting more votes in his favour. On Monday, Radhakrishnan also met Janata Dal (United) leaders as part of their parliamentary party meeting. </p><p>At the two day workshop, the social media activities, or the lack thereof, of BJP ministers was part of the discussions. On Sunday, a three-page report, detailing the social media activity of BJP MPs between January to August was discussed. The prime minister was present at the time. </p><p>Keeping in view the frequency of posts on social media sites like Facebook, Instagram, X and YouTube, three categories were made. MPs who made no posts on Facebook in a month were tagged “inactive” and marked red, while those with less than 60 posts in a month were tagged “barely active” and marked yellow. Those with more than 60 posts were tagged “active” and marked green.</p><p>Those MPs whose social media activity was below expectations were told by the party high command to increase their posts. </p>