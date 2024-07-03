MoD quashes claims of inadequate compensation to families of deceased Agniveers, cites Ajay Singh example

New Delhi: The Defence Ministry on Wednesday said the family of deceased Agniveer Ajay Singh has received over Rs 98 lakhs so far as compensation, and will get another Rs 67 lakhs after the completion of some internal procedures.
"It may be noted that Agniveer Ajay Singh died in a landmine blast in January earlier this year in Naushera sector. His family received Rs 98,39,000 as compensation so far", sources said.
"After completion of necessary inquiry and internal procedures, they will get an additional sum to the tune of Rs 67 lakhs", they added.
The clarification came days after Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, raised the issue of inadequate compensation to the Agniveers, a charge vehemently denied by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh.
Singh defended the scheme arguing that it was rolled out after consulting 158 agencies with the aim of improving the military.
Ministry sources said the clarification was issued to put at rest speculations and misleading reports on the quanta of compensation that the family of Ajay Singh received after his unfortunate death.
Soon after the BJP-led NDA came to power at the Centre, two of the BJP allies demanded a review of the controversial scheme that allows exit of 75 per cent Agniveers after four years of service. The rest is accommodated in the regular force.
Published 03 July 2024, 17:30 IST