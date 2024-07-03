MoD quashes claims of inadequate compensation to families of deceased Agniveers, cites Ajay Singh example

New Delhi: The Defence Ministry on Wednesday said the family of deceased Agniveer Ajay Singh has received over Rs 98 lakhs so far as compensation, and will get another Rs 67 lakhs after the completion of some internal procedures.

"It may be noted that Agniveer Ajay Singh died in a landmine blast in January earlier this year in Naushera sector. His family received Rs 98,39,000 as compensation so far", sources said.

"After completion of necessary inquiry and internal procedures, they will get an additional sum to the tune of Rs 67 lakhs", they added.