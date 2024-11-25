Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

Gautam Adani case: Congress-led I.N.D.I.A. bloc to storm Parliament Winter Session

Leaders identified Adani issue and Manipur violence among the major issues and decided to insist on a JPC probe on Adani issue, which they have been demanding for some time.
hemin Joy
Shemin Joy
Last Updated : 25 November 2024, 15:33 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 25 November 2024, 15:33 IST
India NewsCongressIndian PoliticsNarendra ModiParliamentAdani GroupOppositionGautam Adanimanipur violenceWinter SessionI.N.D.I.A

Follow us on :

Follow Us