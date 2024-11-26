Modi afraid of caste census as everyone is demanding their share, says Kharge

<p>New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi fears a "caste census" because he is afraid everyone will then start demanding their share, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge said on Tuesday</p><p>Kharge made the remarks at the party's Constitution Day event at Talkatora Stadium here.</p>.Struggle to defend India's inherent philosophy must be reignited: Kharge on Constitution Day.<p>"If you really want unity in the country, you should stop spreading hate," he said, referring to the BJP which rules the Centre.</p><p>Kharge also criticised the electronic voting system and demanded a return to the ballot paper mechanism earlier in use for elections.</p>.Congress write to LS Speaker Birla, RS chairman Dhankhar seeking 2-day debate on Constitution in Parliament.<p>"We don't want EVMs, we want ballot paper," he said.</p><p>He also called for a campaign on the scale of Congress' Bharat Jodo Yatra for return to the ballot paper.</p>