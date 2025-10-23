Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

Modi avoids meeting Trump in Kuala Lumpur as US President repeats claim on India cutting Russian oil imports

Narendra Modi to attend ASEAN-India Summit virtually; External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar will represent the Prime Minister at the East Asia Summit
Last Updated : 23 October 2025, 13:28 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 23 October 2025, 05:26 IST
Narendra ModiPM ModiDonald TrumpDiplomacyASEANIndo-Malaysian talks

Follow us on :

Follow Us