Channamma’s glory must reach across nation: Minister Satosh Jarkiholi

<p>Belagavi: Public Works and District In-charge Minister Satish Jarkiholi said that the legacy of Rani Channamma and the rich history of the erstwhile princely state of Kittur should reach both the State and national capitals. “We must imbibe the ideals of this great freedom fighter through Kittur Utsav and enhance the grandeur of the celebrations,” he said.</p><p>He was speaking after inaugurating the Kittur Utsav, organised to commemorate the victory of Rani Channamma over the British in 1824, at Channammana Kittur town in the district on Thursday.</p><p>Jarkiholi recalled that the 200th anniversary of Rani Channamma’s victory was celebrated on a grand scale last year and that the momentum continued this year. “Rani Channamma’s contributions and her fight against British oppression must be known across the nation. The Kittur Utsav, which began during the tenure of former chief minister S Bangarappa, has now grown into a major State-level event. While the movement and history of Kittur are well known within the State, efforts should be made to spread this legacy nationwide,” he said.</p><p>Highlighting the cultural importance of the event, Jarkiholi said Kittur Utsav has become a major platform for artists from across Karnataka to showcase their talents. “Local artists should take full advantage of these opportunities and perform to their best,” he said.</p><p>He also informed that the development of Kittur is being undertaken through the Kittur Development Authority, with the State government releasing funds regularly. “Through the Public Works Department, we are allocating Rs 5 crore annually for the development of Kittur,” he said.</p><p><strong>‘Women power’</strong></p><p>MP Vishweshwar Hegde Kageri said that despite living in a male-dominated society, Indian women have consistently demonstrated courage and contributed to nation-building. “Figures such as Rani Channamma, Onake Obavva, Rani Laxmibai of Jhansi, Rani Abbakka, and Rani Chennabhairadevi have made the nation proud through their bravery,” he said.</p><p>He added that it was important not only to celebrate Rani Channamma’s victory but also to understand the reasons behind her later defeat. “We must have a clear understanding of our history. India has never attacked another country, but foreign powers have repeatedly invaded us. Our rulers, saints, and people resisted such invasions, declaring that we will never accept slavery,” Kageri said.</p><p>MLA Basabsaheb Patil presided over. MLCs Hanumant Nirani and Channaraj Hattiholi spoke.</p><p>Madiwal Rajyogendra Swamiji of Kalmath, Kittur, Panchakshri Swamiji of Nichanki, Nijagunand Swamiji of Bailur, Basawanand Swamiji and Basav Jaymritunjay Swamiji of Panchamsali Peetha, Deputy Commissioner Mohammad Roshan, Superintendent of Police Dr Bheemashankar Guled, Zilla Panchayat Chief Executive Officer Rahul Shinde, NWKRTC Vice Chairman Sunil Hanamannavar, and other dignitaries were present.</p>