Modi faces Budget pressure as Nitish Kumar seeks Rs 30K crore aid for Bihar

By Ruchi Bhatia

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s second-biggest ally is demanding Rs 30,000 crore ($3.6 billion) from India’s federal budget this year to help fund projects in Bihar state, according to people familiar with the matter, a test for the coalition government.

The Bihar government, which is led by Janata Dal (United)’s Nitish Kumar, made the request during a pre-budget meeting with Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman last month, the people said, asking not to be identified because the discussions are private.

The government has received the request from Bihar but hasn’t yet decided how much will be allocated to the state this year, one of the people said.

Modi’s biggest ally in the coalition — N Chandrababu Naidu of the Telugu Desam Party — has already made a request for more than $12 billion (Rs 1,00,183 crore) in aid over the next few years for Andhra Pradesh state, Bloomberg News reported last week.