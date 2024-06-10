Home
Modi Government 3.0 | Jyotiraditya Scindia profile

Born in 1971, and educated at Harvard and Stanford, Scindia entered politics after his father's sudden death in a plane crash, winning a bypoll in 2002.
Last Updated : 10 June 2024, 00:36 IST
Jyotiraditya Scindia's induction into the Modi Cabinet has cemented his importance in the BJP setup since he quit the Congress four years ago. He secured a landslide victory from his traditional Guna seat, contesting as a BJP candidate for the first time, with a record margin of over 5 lakh votes. Scindia's political lineage runs deep, with his family having represented Guna for generations.

His grandmother, the late Vijayaraje Scindia, and his father, the late Madhavrao Scindia, previously held the seat.

Born in 1971, and educated at Harvard and Stanford, Scindia entered politics after his father's sudden death in a plane crash, winning a bypoll in 2002.

Published 10 June 2024, 00:36 IST
