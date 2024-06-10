Modi Government 3.0 | Rajiv Ranjan Singh alias Lallan Singh profile

A close aide of Nitish Kumar, Lallan Singh, 69, won from Munger. Belonging to an influential upper caste Bhumihar family, Lallan has won from the constituency for the third time, while winning from Begusarai once in 2004. He has also served as a Rajya Sabha member, besides being an MLC and a minister in the Nitish Cabinet.
He was the president of Bihar JD (U) when he rebelled against Nitish in 2010 only to patch up with his mentor in 2013.
Later, he was elevated as the national president of the party till Nitish himself replaced Lallan in December 2023.
