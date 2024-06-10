Modi Government 3.0 | Raksha Khadse: From Sarpanch to Minister

Mumbai: Just after the phone call came to Raksha Khadse, she broke down. At at the age of 37, she had faced many challenges - and she could not control her emotions.

Raksha Khadse is a three-time Lok Sabha MP from Raver in the Jalgaon district of Maharashtra.

In the 2024 general elections, she defeated Shriram Dayaram Patil of NCP (SP).

From being a Sarpanch to becoming a Central minister, the journey has been interesting.