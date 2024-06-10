Modi Government 3.0 | Ram Nath Thakur profile

Son of veteran socialist and former CM of Bihar, Karpoori Thakur, who was conferred with Bharat Ratna this year, Ram Nath Thakur is a Rajya Sabha member and Leader of the JD (U) in the Upper House. A soft-spoken politician,
Thakur was born in an extremely backward class (EBC) family in Karpoorigram in Samastipur in 1950.
His political innings began when he became the sugarcane minister in the Lalu Cabinet in Bihar. He, however, shifted his allegiance to Nitish. Currently, he is serving his second term in the Rajya Sabha and would be the prominent EBC face of the JD (U) in Cabinet.
Published 10 June 2024, 00:48 IST