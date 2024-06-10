Modi Government 3.0 | Ram Nath Thakur profile

Son of veteran socialist and former CM of Bihar, Karpoori Thakur, who was conferred with Bharat Ratna this year, Ram Nath Thakur is a Rajya Sabha member and Leader of the JD (U) in the Upper House. A soft-spoken politician,

Thakur was born in an extremely backward class (EBC) family in Karpoorigram in Samastipur in 1950.