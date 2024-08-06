Modi government refusing to recognise challenge of weak consumer demand growth: Jairam Ramesh

In his post, Ramesh said, "The spike in India Inc's corporate profits over the last few years was not built on robust revenue growth from surging sales volume, but for a variety of less exciting reasons - Decreased costs due to Covid-era automation; Increasing oligopolisation, enabling market leaders to demand higher prices; Corporate tax cuts, Production-linked Incentives (PLIs - which are nothing but cash support), and other financial bonanzas offered by the Government."

"The temporary boost to corporate profits given by these tailwinds is now receding, and India Inc is dealing with the reality of weak consumer demand growth," he said.