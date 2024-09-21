Home
LIVE
Modi in US LIVE: PM meets & greets members of Indian diaspora ahead of Quad summit

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday arrived in the US for a three-day visit to attend a Quad summit and address a key conclave at the United Nations. Modi will also hold separate bilateral meetings with US President Joe Biden and other world leaders on the margins of the Quad summit in Wilmington, Delaware, and the 'Summit of the Future' at the UN General Assembly in New York.
DH Web Desk
Last Updated : 21 September 2024, 15:14 IST

Highlights
20:1521 Sep 2024

Biden welcomes Modi

20:2921 Sep 2024

Modi interacts with members of Indian diaspora

20:1521 Sep 2024

Biden welcomes Modi

20:0821 Sep 2024
20:0521 Sep 2024

In his departure statement at New Delhi, Modi said he looked forward to joining his colleagues President Joe Biden, Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and Prime Minister Fumio Kishida for the Quad Summit.

20:0521 Sep 2024

The annual Quad summit at President Joe Biden's hometown Wilmington is expected to roll out a series of new initiatives to boost cooperation in the Indo-Pacific and explore ways to find peaceful solutions to the conflicts in Ukraine and Gaza.

Published 21 September 2024, 14:35 IST
