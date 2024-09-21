Modi in US LIVE: PM meets & greets members of Indian diaspora ahead of Quad summit
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday arrived in the US for a three-day visit to attend a Quad summit and address a key conclave at the United Nations. Modi will also hold separate bilateral meetings with US President Joe Biden and other world leaders on the margins of the Quad summit in Wilmington, Delaware, and the 'Summit of the Future' at the UN General Assembly in New York.
#WATCH | As PM Modi lands in Philadelphia to begin his three-day US visit, a member of the Indian diaspora Dr Dilip Joshi in Wilmington, Delaware says, "It has never happened before that leaders of four countries have come to Wilmington, Delaware. We consider ourselves lucky that… pic.twitter.com/CMPMlUW75F
In his departure statement at New Delhi, Modi said he looked forward to joining his colleagues President Joe Biden, Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and Prime Minister Fumio Kishida for the Quad Summit.
20:0521 Sep 2024
The annual Quad summit at President Joe Biden's hometown Wilmington is expected to roll out a series of new initiatives to boost cooperation in the Indo-Pacific and explore ways to find peaceful solutions to the conflicts in Ukraine and Gaza.