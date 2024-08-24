'Modi legacy will be neighbours working for India's disintegration,' says BJP's Subramanian Swamy

Senior BJP leader and former Rajya Sabha member Subramanian Swamy has once again trained guns at the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government and raised questions at its foreign policy.
In a post on X (formerly Twitter) on Saturday, Swamy shared an article by BLiTZ titled "‘Maldives Syndrome’ continues to silently spread in Bangladesh" and claimed that "Modi's legacy would be neighbours working for India's disintegration".
"The 'glorious' Modi legacy for coming 25 years: when many neighbours will surround India and work for our disintegration," he wrote.
The article dated March 9, compares India's relationship with two of its neighbours Bangladesh and Maldives, claiming that Bangladesh Nationalist Party's 'India Out' movement reciprocates the 'India Out' campaign by Maldivian president Mohamed Muizzu in the beginning of the year.
Earlier on Tuesday, the BJP leader had attacked PM Modi on social media, saying that if the PM does not announce his retirement by his 75th birthday, he shall be removed from his position "by other methods".
"If Modi does not, as committed to RSS Pracharak’s sanskaar, announce his retiring to Marg Darshan Mandal after his 75 th year birthday on Sept 17 th, then he will lose his PM chair by other methods," he wrote in a post on X.
Notably, Swamy had attacked PM Modi soon after Sheikh Hasina's ouster as Bangladesh prime minister. He had said that Modi was "shivering" as "Muslims have kicked out" Hasina.
"Modi was a coward when China grabbed 4067 sq kms of India’s undisputed Ladakh territory. He wobbled when Maldives Muslim leaders said to Indians to get out of the island. Now, Modi is shivering while the Muslims kicked out Bangladesh Lady PM. Don’t ask on Nepal. Ask Modi to quit," he had written in a post on X.
Published 24 August 2024, 10:10 IST