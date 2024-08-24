'Modi legacy will be neighbours working for India's disintegration,' says BJP's Subramanian Swamy

Senior BJP leader and former Rajya Sabha member Subramanian Swamy has once again trained guns at the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government and raised questions at its foreign policy.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter) on Saturday, Swamy shared an article by BLiTZ titled "‘Maldives Syndrome’ continues to silently spread in Bangladesh" and claimed that "Modi's legacy would be neighbours working for India's disintegration".

"The 'glorious' Modi legacy for coming 25 years: when many neighbours will surround India and work for our disintegration," he wrote.

The article dated March 9, compares India's relationship with two of its neighbours Bangladesh and Maldives, claiming that Bangladesh Nationalist Party's 'India Out' movement reciprocates the 'India Out' campaign by Maldivian president Mohamed Muizzu in the beginning of the year.