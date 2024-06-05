Modi likely to take oath for 3rd time on June 8 as allies pledge support; Tejashwi keeps people guessing on I.N.D.I.A. bloc's next move

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to be sworn-in for a record-equalling third term on June 8, after key allies pledged their continued support a day after a humbling election verdict that saw his party lose its majority in parliament.
Amid suspense over whether the TDP and JD(U) will join the opposition alliance, Rashtriya Janata Dal leader Tejashwi Yadav on Wednesday asked people to "wait and watch". Yadav, who travelled to Delhi from Patna in the same flight as Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar fuelling speculations of attempts to rope in to the opposition camp, said their interaction in the flight was limited to exchanging courtesies.
A day after the BJP-led Maha Yuti alliance got a drubbing in Maharashtra, the politics in the western Indian state took a curious turn with the saffron party’s trouble-shooter Devendra Fadnavis offering to step down as the Deputy Chief Minister.
India's closer-than-expected election should increase the prospect of productive reforms, the country's chief economic adviser said on Wednesday, while the fundamental drivers of growth remain largely independent of government policy.
TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu on Wednesday affirmed that his party is "firmly" with the NDA.
Talking to reporters before leaving for Delhi, at his residence in Undavalli in Andhra Pradesh on Wednesday, he thanked the BJP's central leadership, especially Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah, and everyone in the BJP for working with the TDP and Jana Sena in "true spirit" to dethrone the Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy government in the state.
Now, with NDA and I.N.D.I.A. bloc scheduling separate meetings of alliance partners in Delhi on Wednesday, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and his arch rival RJD's Tejashwi Yadav left for the national capital on the same flight from Patna airport, sources said.
A Delhi court on Wednesday dismissed an application for interim bail on medical grounds moved by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in the excise policy case.
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu congratulated his counterpart Narendra Modi on his party's victory in India's general election, expressing hopes that Indo-Israel ties surge to 'new heights'.
Benchmark equity indices Sensex and Nifty made a strong comeback on Wednesday, rallying over 3 per cent each after facing heavy drubbing in the previous trade on below-expectation poll results.
Indian football team talisman Sunil Chhetri on Wednesday played down the hype around his last international match and sought to bring the focus back to the team's crucial FIFA World Cup Qualifier against Kuwait here.
