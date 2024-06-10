Modi receives congratulations, peace overtures from Sharif brothers

The PML (N) and its ally Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) now run the coalition government in the neighbouring country. “Let us replace hate with hope and seize the opportunity to shape the destiny of the two billion people of South Asia,” Nawaz wrote on X making another peace overture to Modi.

“Appreciate your message @NawazSharifMNS. The people of India have always stood for peace, security, and progressive ideas. Advancing the well-being and security of our people shall always remain our priority,” the prime minister replied to his former counterpart in Islamabad, articulating New Delhi’s stand.

Modi underlined the security of the people as his priority and thus subtly ruled out the possibility of an early thaw between New Delhi and Islamabad, in view of the export of terror to India from the territories under the control of Pakistan.

New Delhi had the leaders of the seven neighbourhood nations – Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Bhutan, Seychelles, Mauritius, Nepal, and the Maldives – assembling at the Rashtrapati Bhavan on Sunday to witness Modi being sworn in as the prime minister of India for the third straight term.

But no invitation was sent to Shehbaz as the complex relations between India and Pakistan remained in an impasse since the middle of 2016.