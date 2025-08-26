Menu
Army deploys multiple rescue columns, helicopters in flood-hit areas of Jammu, Punjab

According to army sources, each column comprises 25 to 30 personnel. However, the number can vary depending on the situation.
Last Updated : 26 August 2025, 16:40 IST
Published 26 August 2025, 16:40 IST
India NewsIndian ArmyJammu and KashmirFloodPunjab

