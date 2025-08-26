Israeli military says initial inquiry on Gaza hospital strike showed 'Hamas camera' set up in vicinity

<p>The Israeli military said on Tuesday an initial inquiry into its strike on a Gaza hospital that killed five journalists determined that troops had identified a camera "positioned by Hamas" in the area to observe its forces.</p><p>Israeli forces struck Nasser hospital in the south of the Gaza Strip on Monday, killing at least 20 people including journalists who worked for Reuters, the Associated Press, Al Jazeera and others outlets.</p>.Israel seeks truce on its terms as army edges into Gaza city.<p>Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office said later on Monday that Israel deeply regretted what he called a "tragic mishap".</p>