Lok Sabha Elections 2024: After 60 years, a government has been able to pull off a hat-trick: PM Modi

Modi, who began his speech in Bhojpuri and stated that it seemed that Ganga has adopted him.

The prime minister said the 18th Lok Sabha elections revealed to the world the depth of the roots of our democracy in our country. ''Around 64 crore people voted in this election....there is no bigger election in the world,'' he added.

''The number of voters in the country is one and half times more than the entire voters of the G7 countries combined....the number of Indian voters is 2.5 times more than the voters in the European Union,'' he said.