Lok Sabha Elections 2024: After 60 years, a government has been able to pull off a hat-trick: PM Modi

Lucknow: Prime minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said that after 60 years, a government (BJP) in the country had been able to pull off a hat-trick by returning for a third straight term in the office. He further asserted Ganga seems to have 'adopted' him.
Speaking at a function after releasing the 17th installment of the 'Kisan Samman Nidhi' in his Lok Sabha constituency of Varanasi, Modi said that the people of Kashi (old name of Varanasi) not only elected an MP but also elected the PM of the country for the third time.
''The mandate given by the people to us is historic....for the first time after 60 years a government has been able to pull off a hat-trick....it has been rarely seen in any democratic country that an elected government returns to office for the third term,'' the prime minister said.
Modi, who began his speech in Bhojpuri and stated that it seemed that Ganga has adopted him.
The prime minister said the 18th Lok Sabha elections revealed to the world the depth of the roots of our democracy in our country. ''Around 64 crore people voted in this election....there is no bigger election in the world,'' he added.
''The number of voters in the country is one and half times more than the entire voters of the G7 countries combined....the number of Indian voters is 2.5 times more than the voters in the European Union,'' he said.
He said that the 'PM Kisan Samman Nidhi' scheme was the biggest direct benefit transfer scheme in the world. ''Till now Rs 3.15 lakh crore has already been transferred to the bank accounts of crores of farmers across the country,'' he added.
The prime minister also handed over 'Krishi Sakhi' certificates to 30 thousand women on this occasion. Modi would also be visiting the Dashashwamedh Ghat and witness the Ganga Aarti besides worshipping the Ganga.
UP governor Anandiben Patel, union agriculture minister Shivraj Singh Chauhan and UP chief minister Yogi Adityanath were also present on this occasion.
Modi was elected for the third time to Lok Sabha from Varanasi defeating his nearest Congress rival Ajay Rai by around 1.52 lakh votes.
Modi bagged 6, 12, 970 votes as against Ajay Rai’s 4,90, 457 votes. BSP nominee Athar Jamal Lari secured 33, 766 votes. His margin of victory declined sharply from the 2019 LS poll when he had won the seat by 4.79 lakh votes.
