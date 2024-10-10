Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

Modi witnesses Laotian Ramayan performance, receives blessings from Buddhist monks in Laos

Prime Minister Modi is here in the Laotian capital to attend the ASEAN-India and East Asia summits.
PTI
Last Updated : 10 October 2024, 13:34 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 10 October 2024, 13:34 IST
India NewsNarendra ModiLaosASEANBuddhist

Follow us on :

Follow Us