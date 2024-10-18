Modi, Xi likely to meet at BRICS Summit in Russia to boost talks on resolving standoff at LAC

The two leaders, however, had held a brief discussion about the need to stabilise the relations during a dinner on the sidelines of the G20 summit at Bali in Indonesia in November 2022. They had also agreed to step up efforts to resolve the military stand-off along the LAC when they again had a brief interaction during the BRICS summit at Johannesburg in South Africa in August 2023.

New Delhi has been trying to impress upon Beijing that peace and tranquillity in the border areas and respect for the LAC were essential for the normalisation of the bilateral relations. Beijing, on the other hand, has been claiming that the mutual withdrawal of troops by the Chinese PLA and the Indian Army from Patrolling Point 15 (Gogra-Hotsprings area) in September 2022 marked the restoration of normalcy along the LAC in eastern Ladakh. India did not buckle under China’s pressure to accept the “new normal” in the Depsang and Demchok areas and move on to bring the ties back on track.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and his counterpart Wang Yi recently had two back-to-back meetings in July – first in Astana on July 4 and then again in Vientiane on July 25. The diplomats of the two sides followed it up with two meetings within the framework of the bilateral Working Mechanism on Consultation and Coordination (WMCC) in New Delhi and Beijing on July 31 and August 29.