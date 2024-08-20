'Modi's commitment towards social justice': Vaishnaw says govt to bring reservation in lateral entry

"UPSC adopted a very transparent method for lateral entry. Now we have decided to apply the Principle of Reservation in that too. Prime Minister Modi has always shown his commitment towards social justice," Vaishnaw told reporters.

He said the Modi government had given Constitutional status to the OBC Commission which was earlier an ordinary body.

"Be it NEET, medical admission, Sainik Vidyalaya or Navodaya Vidyalaya, we have implemented the principle of reservation everywhere," he said.

While emphasising that the Modi government has given Ambedkar’s 'Panchteerth' (five holy sites) a pride of place, he also said it is a matter of great pride that the President of India also comes from the tribal community.

Attacking the previous UPA government for not following reservation in lateral entry before 2014, he said, "Finance Secretaries were recruited through lateral entry and the principle of reservation was not kept in mind. Dr Manmohan Singh, Dr Montek Singh Ahluwalia and before that Dr Vijay Kelkar also became Finance Secretary through lateral entry only. Did Congress take care of the Principle of Reservation at that time?"