Mohammed Rafi Cultural Centre in Mumbai celebrates the legacy of Rafi on his birth centenary year

One of the centre’s initiatives is the Mohammed Rafi Musical Institute. It aims to celebrate the legacy of Rafi by hosting concerts and workshops.
DHNS
Last Updated : 06 May 2024, 17:13 IST
The Mohammed Rafi Cultural Centre has been initiated in Mumbai in the legendary singer’s birth centenary year.

His youngest son Shahid Rafi is the chairperson of the Rafi Trust. The other trustees include his wife Firdaus, bhajan singer Anup Jalota, social worker Anurag Chauhan, art consultant Usha R K, and make-up artiste Pammy Kaul.

Shahid Rafi’s son Fuzail is an honorary member of the trust. He and his wife Inaya Rafi are planning several programmes this year.

One of the centre’s initiatives is the Mohammed Rafi Musical Institute which aims to celebrate the legacy of Rafi by hosting concerts and workshops. The centre also provides scholarships, conducts mentorship programmes, and supports cancer patients.

