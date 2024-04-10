Momo seller's job posting for helper offering Rs 25K goes viral on X

A viral post has shown just how bad the unemployment situation has become in India, especially for fresh graduates looking to score jobs with half-decent salaries.
A post on X (formerly Twitter) by shows a hand-painted sign at her local momo shop, which looks like a small, hole-in-the-wall eatery. The sign advertises the position of a helper/worker for a monthly salary of Rs 25,000 in Hindi language. The OP (original poster) also left a cheeky jibe at how educational institutes and the job market is failing the Indian youth, saying "Damn, this local momo shop is offering a better package than the average college in India these days."
The post, shared on April 8, has invited a flurry of comments and views since. At the time of publication, the post had racked up almost 90,000 views.
Several people also commented on the generous salary that a tiny momo shop could apparently afford to pay a helper, but top companies could not while hiring for beginner positions in their company.
One user wrote," +free momos everyday to eat," while another commented, "They are paying better than TCS."
One desperate guy tweeted in reply, "Applying right now," while another advised the momo stall owner to go for "campus placement instead of random advertisement." Another asked, "Walk-in interview hain ky?" Many netizens also wanted the location of the momo shop so they could go themselves.
