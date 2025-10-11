Menu
Mongolian President Khurelsukh Ukhnaa to visit India from Oct 13-16

It will be Khurelsukh's first visit to India as the president.
Last Updated : 11 October 2025, 10:27 IST
India NewsMongoliaUkhnaagiin Khurelsukh

