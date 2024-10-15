Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

'Monumental mistake by New Delhi': Trudeau accuses India of using diplomats, organised crimes to attack Canadians

India has been strongly rejecting Canada's charge of involvement of Indian agents in Nijjar's killing last year.
PTI
Last Updated : 15 October 2024, 06:42 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 15 October 2024, 06:42 IST
India NewsWorld newsCanadaCrimeJustin Trudeau

Follow us on :

Follow Us