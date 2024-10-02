Home
More low-pressure systems, no breaks drive above-normal monsoon rains in India

The southwest monsoon season officially ended on Monday, with the country recording 934.8 mm of rainfall compared to the normal 868.6 mm -- the highest since 2020.
PTI
Last Updated : 01 October 2024, 21:34 IST

Published 01 October 2024, 21:34 IST
