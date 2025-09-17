Menu
india

More than half of electorate in most states may not have to give any document in SIR: EC officials

They pointed out that most states had the last special intensive revision of the voters' list between 2002 and 2004. That year will be considered their cutoff date for the next SIR.
Last Updated : 17 September 2025, 09:35 IST
Published 17 September 2025, 09:35 IST
India NewsElection CommissionEC

