Mother of ex-constable killed by her colleague demands strict punishment

The mother of the former woman constable who was allegedly killed by her ex-colleague two years ago demanded strict action against the accused who had been deceiving them into believing that she was alive.
Three men, including Delhi Police constable Surender Singh (42), his brother-in-law and another accomplice have been arrested for allegedly killing Monika Yadav (28), police said on Sunday.
The trio also deceived the victim's family into believing that she was alive by dropping false clues, they said.
"I had been running from pillar to post just to know about my daughter's whereabouts," the victim's mother told PTI over the phone from Bulandshahr.
"My younger daughter decided to meet the Delhi Police Commissioner a few months ago. He understood our problem and assured proper investigation. Police have now arrested the accused constable. We want strict action against him," she added.
Surender Singh (42) had been stalking Yadav and insisted she married him. When she refused to give in to his demands, he first strangled her and later buried the body near a nullah near Pushta area.
His brother-in-law Ravin (26) and Rajpal (33) helped him in hiding the crime, the police had said.
The police have recovered the skeletal remains of the victim from the Pushta area of Burari and sent them for DNA profiling to ascertain if they belong to the woman, they said.
Yadav had resigned from Delhi Police after she was selected as a Sub-Inspector in Uttar Pradesh Police. She was meanwhile staying as a paying guest in the Mukherjee Nagar area when she went missing under mysterious circumstances.
A missing report of the woman was lodged at the Mukherjee Nagar police station on October 20, 2021. Later, her family members had met the CP to know about her whereabouts. The Crime Branch of Delhi Police on September 30 arrested the constable. His two accomplices were held earlier, the officials had said.
To show that the victim was alive, Singh took his brother-in-law's help. Ravin used to call the victim's family from different phone numbers and identified himself as Arvind. He told them he had got married to the woman, the police had said.
To misguide the investigation, Ravin dropped copies of the victim's identity proofs at various dhabas in Punjab, Haryana and Himachal Pradesh where he visited with different women. He called Yadav's parents from these dhabas and told them they were living happily. He used to play Yadav's voice recording on one phone on speaker whenever her kin wanted to talk to her, they added.
Rajpal had helped Ravin in securing a SIM card using fake documents, he added.
During the investigation, police teams visited a dhaba in Rohtak whose owner identified Ravin and alleged he had come to his dhaba with a woman. This is the same place where the accused constable met Ravin and the woman, a senior police officer said.
Meanwhile, a mobile shop owner identified Rajpal and said he purchased a sim card from his shop, the officer said.
The police said a team is on the way to Sangrur of Punjab for further investigation in the case.