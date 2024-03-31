JOIN US
Home

Mukhtar Ansari Funeral: Sea of supporters attend procession amid tight security

Gangster-turned-politician Mukhtar Ansari was laid to rest in Ghazipur amid tight security. Ansadi died in a hospital at Banda, Uttar Pradesh on March 28.
Last Updated 31 March 2024, 10:10 IST

Gangster-turned-politician Mukhtar Ansari was laid to rest in Ghazipur amid a tight security on March 30.

Credit: PTI

Ansari's funeral procession witnessed thousands of supporters.

Credit: PTI

Police personnel had a tough time maintaining law and order as many tried to forcibly enter the burial ground.

Credit: PTI

Some people in the procession raised slogans while an argument broke out between Ghazipur District Magistrate Aryaka Akhoury and Mukhtar's brother Afzal Ansari.

Credit: PTI

Ansari, a five-time MLA from Mau Sadar, was interred at his family's ancestral burial ground about half a km from their residence, near his parents' graves.

Credit: PTI

According to family sources, the body was brought to his hometown around midnight on Friday and pre-burial rituals took place at their residence.

Credit: PTI

(Published 31 March 2024, 10:10 IST)
