Mukhtar Ansari Funeral: Sea of supporters attend procession amid tight security

Gangster-turned-politician Mukhtar Ansari was laid to rest in Ghazipur amid a tight security on March 30.
Ansari's funeral procession witnessed thousands of supporters.
Police personnel had a tough time maintaining law and order as many tried to forcibly enter the burial ground.
Some people in the procession raised slogans while an argument broke out between Ghazipur District Magistrate Aryaka Akhoury and Mukhtar's brother Afzal Ansari.
Ansari, a five-time MLA from Mau Sadar, was interred at his family's ancestral burial ground about half a km from their residence, near his parents' graves.
According to family sources, the body was brought to his hometown around midnight on Friday and pre-burial rituals took place at their residence.
(Published 31 March 2024, 10:10 IST)