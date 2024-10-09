Multi-national maritime exercise MALABAR begins off Vizag coast

<p>Hyderabad: The 28th edition of the multi-national maritime exercise MALABAR 2024 commenced on Wednesday in Andhra Pradesh's Visakhapatnam. The Opening Ceremony under the aegis of Eastern Naval Command (ENC) was held onboard Indian Naval Ship Satpura at Visakhapatnam. Malabar that had commenced on Wednesday would extend till October 18. MALABAR which was initiated in 1992 as a bilateral exercise between India and the US, gained further traction as a significant maritime engagement, with Japan and Australia joining in subsequently.</p><p>The exercise will be conducted in two distinct phases both at harbour and at sea. MALABAR 2024 will witness live weapon firings, complex surface, anti-air and anti-submarine warfare drills and joint manoeuvres. The high-tempo event will witness participation by destroyers, frigates, corvettes and fleet support ship along with long range maritime patrol aircraft, jet aircraft, integral helicopters and submarine assets.</p>.INS Talwar arrives in South Africa's Simon's Town for joint multi-national maritime exercise.<p>The ceremony, hosted by ENC Commander in chief Vice Admiral Rajesh Pendharkar,was attended by senior naval and military dignitaries from participating nations. The heads of delegations and other dignitaries participating included General Yoshihide YOSHIDA, Chief of Staff, Joint Staff, Japan, Admiral Stephen Koehler, Commander US Pacific Fleet, VAdm Katsushi OMACHI, C-in-C, Japan Self Defence Fleet and RAdm Chris Smith, Commander Australian Fleet. The crew and planning staff of participating Ships, Aircraft and Special Forces from Australia, India, Japan and the USA were also present. The Commanders of all participating navies acknowledged the importance of Ex MALABAR in enhancing understanding, collaboration and engagement to address common maritime challenges and to create cooperative framework.</p><p>The exercise brings together like-minded nations to further enhance the ability to train and operate jointly, towards establishing the synergy critical to achieve shared objectives. The exercise is aligned with the Indian Government’s vision of Security & Growth for All in the Region (SAGAR) and reflects India's growing engagement with like-minded nations.</p><p>The exercise will feature participation of various Indian naval platforms, including guided missile destroyers, multi-purpose frigates, submarines, fixed wing MR, fighter aircraft and helicopters. While Australia will deploy HMAS Stuart, an Anzac Class Frigate with its MH-60R helicopter and P8 Maritime Patrol Aircraft, the United States Navy will field the USS Dewey, an Arleigh Burke-Class Destroyer with its integral helicopter and P8 Maritime Patrol Aircraft.</p><p>Japan will join the exercise with JS Ariake, a Murasame-class Destroyer. Special Forces from all four nations will also be participating in the Exercise.</p><p>Malabar 2024 will focus on a broad range of activities designed to enhance cooperation and operational capabilities, including discussions on special operations, surface, air, and anti-submarine warfare through a Subject Matter Expert Exchange (SMEE). Complex maritime operations such as anti-submarine warfare, surface warfare, and air defense exercises will be conducted at sea, with an emphasis on improving situational awareness in the maritime domain.</p>