Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

Multi-national maritime exercise MALABAR begins off Vizag coast

MALABAR which was initiated in 1992 as a bilateral exercise between India and the US, gained further traction as a significant maritime engagement, with Japan and Australia joining in subsequently.
SNV Sudhir
Last Updated : 09 October 2024, 13:56 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 09 October 2024, 13:56 IST
Andhra PradeshIndian NavyMaritime drill

Follow us on :

Follow Us